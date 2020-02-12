Two Coronavirus-Infected People on Cruise Ship in Japan in Intensive Care - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Two of the people that earlier tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus infection on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have been taken to a hospital and are in intensive care, the Kyodo news agency reported citing the Japanese Health Ministry.

The ministry said earlier in the day that another 39 passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan's coast were infected with the novel coronavirus.