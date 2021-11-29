UrduPoint.com

Two COVID-19 Cases Registered At Migrant Camp On Polish-Belarusian Border - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:20 AM

Two COVID-19 Cases Registered at Migrant Camp on Polish-Belarusian Border - Governor

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Two coronavirus cases have been confirmed among migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border, Governor of the Belarusian Grodno Region, Vladimir Karanik, said.

"We have identified one clinically significant case, in a refugee who is now undergoing inpatient treatment. We are very pleased that there is a positive treatment dynamic. There is also one asymptomatic case. We have not observed any outbreak or spread of the disease," Karanik told the Belarusian All-National Television on Sunday.

He did not specify whether the two cases are of the new Omicron strain or some other coronavirus variant.

According to the regional governor, migrants can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the transport and logistics center at their camp, but they don't really need the shots since most of them are already vaccinated.

Several thousand migrants trying to reach the European Union have found themselves stranded at the border between Poland and Belarus in the last few weeks. The Polish authorities have boosted the country's border security, brought in the military and are trying to prevent illegal crossings into its territory, while accusing Minsk of instigating the current crisis. Belarus, for its part, has rejected all accusations, claiming that Poland is expelling migrants by force.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new South African strain, Omicron, as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous. Cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in multiple countries and governments rushed to suspend travel with southern African nations in order to prevent the spread of the new strain.

Related Topics

World Governor European Union Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland May Border Sunday TV All Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets head and members of Arab Journalism Award

3 hours ago
 World Muslim Communities Council postpones its int ..

World Muslim Communities Council postpones its international conference

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club announces launch of ‘Arab Media Award’

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Dubai Media Council members on sidelines of Arab ..

5 hours ago
 Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 202 ..

Arab Journalism Award winners honoured at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza

5 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the ..

Saif bin Zayed receives Police Commissioner of the City of New York

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.