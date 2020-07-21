Two COVID-19 vaccines 'produce immune response': trials

Two COVID-19 vaccine candidates have proven safe for humans and produced strong immune reactions among patients involved in two separate clinical trials, doctors said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Two COVID-19 vaccine candidates have proven safe for humans and produced strong immune reactions among patients involved in two separate clinical trials, doctors said Monday.

The first trial among more than 1,000 adults in Britain found that the vaccine induced "strong antibody and T cell immune responses" against the novel coronavirus.

A separate trial in China involving more than 500 people showed that most had developed widespread antibody immune response.