Two Criminals Planning Terrorist Attack Neutralized In Russia - Anti-Terrorist Committee

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:56 PM

Two members of an extremist group planning a terrorist attack were neutralized during a special operation in southwestern Russia, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Two members of an extremist group planning a terrorist attack were neutralized during a special operation in southwestern Russia, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said Wednesday.

The operation was carried out in the town of Chegem in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic.

The security forces suggested that the suspects give up, but they opened fire instead.

An improvised explosive device, guns and ammunition were found at the site of the shootout afterward.

No casualties happened among civilians or security forces.

