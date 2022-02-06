Two Cruise Ships Arrested in Bahamas Over Unpaid Fuel Bills - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Two Crystal Cruises ships were arrested in the Bahamas due to non-payment of fuel expenses, media report.

The Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony ships were arrested in Freeport in the Bahamas on Friday night, the Cruise Industry news magazine reported on Saturday, saying that an announcement to the crew cited unpaid bills.

"Crew sign offs can still go as planned, and we are still in process of preparing those," the announcement, obtained by the magazine, said.

According to the Cruise Industry News, there were no passengers on board either ship at the time of the arrest. Meanwhile, Cruise Law News said on Saturday citing reports from passengers, that there was "considerable bedlam" during disembarking in Bimini.

At the end of last month, an arrest warrant was issued by a Miami-based judge for the Crystal cruise ships in connection with the non-payment of $4,600,000 in fuel. Both ships have been avoiding US ports since then.