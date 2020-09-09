Two-Day Meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers to Begin in Moscow on Wednesday

The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will be held in Moscow on Wednesday and Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will be held in Moscow on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, the meeting is expected to focus on the preparations for the upcoming SCO summit due later in the year.

Lavrov is also set to have bilateral meetings with his Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Indian and Pakistani counterparts on the margins of the meeting.

The SCO, established in 2001, comprises Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India as permanent members. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia hold observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have the status of dialogue partners.