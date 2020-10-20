Two-Day Meeting of Valdai Discussion Club to Start in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Moscow will host on Tuesday the 17th annual meeting of a prominent political forum, the Valdai Discussion Club, which will bring together high-profile officials and top experts from across the globe, to discuss this year's topic dubbed "The Lessons of the Pandemic and the New Agenda: How to Turn the World Crisis Into an Opportunity for the World.

"

The two-day forum will feature five panel sessions, one of which will be attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin among other notable speakers. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the event via video link.

The discussions will address the meeting's overarching theme ” the COVID-19 pandemic and its global impact.

This year's forum will ” for the first time in its history ” be open to the media and the general public.