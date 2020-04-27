UrduPoint.com
Two-Day Online Ministerial Meeting Of 11th Petersberg Climate Dialogue To Start On Monday

Mon 27th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) A two-day ministerial meeting of the 11th Petersberg Climate Dialogue will start in a video conference format on Monday.

This year, the United Kingdom is the event's co-organizer, as it is also chairing the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Ministers from 35 countries, at the invitation of German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze, will discuss climate protection and explore solutions for international climate negotiations.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

