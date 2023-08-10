Two days coaching, orientation course concludes

A two-day Coaching and Orientation Course concluded under the supervision of the Pakistan Students Olympic Association at Mini Sports Complex Nazimabad Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A two-day Coaching and Orientation Course concluded under the supervision of the Pakistan Students Olympic Association at Mini sports Complex Nazimabad Karachi.

According to a communique here on Thursday, President of the Pakistan Students Olympic Association Maqbool Arain was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away the certificates to the participants.

President of Karachi Students Olympic Association, Azmat Pasha, Secretary, Abdul Samad, Shariq Siddiqui, Secretary Rope Skipping, Laiq Butt, Khalida, Zahida Amir Secretary PWCA were also present on the occasion.

About 50 participants took part in the course.

The topics of 3 Sports including Catchball, Throwball Jump Rope & Rope Skipping were covered in the course.

Aisha Razzak gave a lecture on Rules & Regulations and Adnan Tareen Throwball Tips and Ground details and Darakshan Ehsan Throwball Umpire Single and Ahmed Khan and Zain ul Abdain for Throwball and training session.

The course was held under the supervision of the Pakistan Students Olympic Association in collaboration with Pakistan Throwball, Catchball and Rope Skipping Federations.