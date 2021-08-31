Two Dead, 10 Injured in Highway Washout After Hurricane Ida Hits Mississippi - Reports

A road accident on a highway partly flooded by heavy rains believed to be related to Hurricane Ida has left two people dead and 10 others injured in the US state of Mississippi, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) A road accident on a highway partly flooded by heavy rains believed to be related to Hurricane Ida has left two people dead and 10 others injured in the US state of Mississippi, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

Seven cars fell into a gigantic hole that emerged due to the washout late Monday.

"I've never seen anything in my 23 years in law enforcement like this," Mississippi Highway Patrol officer Cal Robertson told CNN.

Hurricane Ida hit neighboring Louisiana as a Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 1 as it moved across the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.