UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, 10 Injured In Highway Washout After Hurricane Ida Hits Mississippi - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:06 PM

Two Dead, 10 Injured in Highway Washout After Hurricane Ida Hits Mississippi - Reports

A road accident on a highway partly flooded by heavy rains believed to be related to Hurricane Ida has left two people dead and 10 others injured in the US state of Mississippi, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) A road accident on a highway partly flooded by heavy rains believed to be related to Hurricane Ida has left two people dead and 10 others injured in the US state of Mississippi, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

Seven cars fell into a gigantic hole that emerged due to the washout late Monday.

"I've never seen anything in my 23 years in law enforcement like this," Mississippi Highway Patrol officer Cal Robertson told CNN.

Hurricane Ida hit neighboring Louisiana as a Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 1 as it moved across the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Storm Road Accident Mexico Rains

Recent Stories

Taliban to Announce Formation of New Government on ..

Taliban to Announce Formation of New Government on Friday - Source

1 minute ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘Sail Safely’ initiative ..

23 minutes ago
 Grant for Hyderabad SITE development approved

Grant for Hyderabad SITE development approved

1 minute ago
 Study warns of COVID-19 aerosol transmission risk ..

Study warns of COVID-19 aerosol transmission risk between closely spaced buildin ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan WAPDA beat Karachi United by 5-1 in 13th ..

Pakistan WAPDA beat Karachi United by 5-1 in 13th Pakistan Premier Football Leag ..

7 minutes ago
 Use of smartphone in BIAK lounges banned

Use of smartphone in BIAK lounges banned

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.