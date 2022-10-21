(@FahadShabbir)

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Kherson region government head Sergey Eliseev said on Friday that two people were killed, and ten others were injured, including children and journalists, in Ukraine's missile attack on a civilian crossing of the Dnieper river in the Kherson region.

"As a result of the missile attack, unfortunately, we have casualties and deaths. At the moment, there are ten people wounded and two dead, this is preliminary data, the final results will be summarized later, rescue services are now working at the site," Eliseev told journalists.

The official added that "the nature of the wounds shows that HIMARS cluster munitions, filled with shrapnel elements for a greater striking effect, have been used."

"I am sure that the Kiev regime knew that the crossing was used exclusively by civilians... Minors were wounded, and journalists are among the victims," Eliseev said.

He added that the wounded were taken to the regional hospital and would further be taken to Crimea for treatment if necessary.