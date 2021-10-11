UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, 12 Missing After Bus Falls Into River In Northern China - Authorities

Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:05 PM

Two Dead, 12 Missing After Bus Falls Into River in Northern China - Authorities

Two people are dead and another 12 went missing after a bus fell into a river in China's northern Hebei province on Monday, the regional emergency department said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Two people are dead and another 12 went missing after a bus fell into a river in China's northern Hebei province on Monday, the regional emergency department said.

"So far 39 people have been pulled out of the water, two of them are dead.

Another 12 are missing," the emergency department said on Chinese messaging platform WeChat.

The accident happened early in the morning when a bus carrying workers fell from a bridge into the Hutuo River in Pingshan County. In total, there were 51 people aboard.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

The search and rescue operation continues in the area. The bus driver was detained pending an investigation.

