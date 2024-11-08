Open Menu

Two Dead, 12 Missing After Fishing Boat Sinks Off South Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Two dead, 12 missing after fishing boat sinks off South Korea

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Two crew members of a fishing boat died and 12 were missing Friday after the vessel sank off South Korea's Jeju island, the coast guard said.

Fifteen crew were rescued, including two who were taken to the hospital unconscious and later pronounced dead, it said.

"The rescue is still ongoing and we are doing our best," the coast guard told AFP.

The coast guard said it received a distress call at 4:33 am Friday (1933 GMT Thursday) indicating that the 129-ton fishing boat was sinking.

Crew members told the coast guard the vessel suddenly capsized and sank while catch was being transferred to a transport ship.

At the time, two crew were inside the boat while the rest were on the deck.

The incident occurred approximately 24 kilometres (15 miles) off Biyang, a tiny island located just off the coast of Jeju island.

The fishing boat had a registered crew of 27, including 16 South Koreans and 11 foreigners, two of whom are among the missing, the coast guard told local media.

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered "all available resources and personnel" to be mobilized to aid in the rescue, his office said.

The coast guard said it had deployed 18 vessels and five aircraft to the scene for search-and-rescue operations.

The navy also deployed six additional vessels, a patrol aircraft and a helicopter.

Related Topics

Dead Died Jeju South Korea Media All Best

Recent Stories

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

9 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

9 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

9 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

9 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

9 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

9 hours ago
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

9 hours ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

9 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's ..

Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting

9 hours ago
 Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova int ..

Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis

9 hours ago
 Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin conces ..

Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine

9 hours ago
 World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discu ..

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP

9 hours ago

More Stories From World