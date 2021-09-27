Two Dead, 12 Missing in Landslide in Southwestern China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) A landslide in China's southwestern province of Sichuan resulted in two people dead and 12 more missing, China Central Television reported.

The mudslide, which took place in Tianquan county in the early hours of Sunday, was triggered by torrential rain.

The Sichuan provincial emergency management department has dispatched over 700 people and 70 vehicles for search and rescue efforts.