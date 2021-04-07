Two Dead, 18 Others Wounded in Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Two people were killed and 18 others were wounded, including civilians and policemen, in the explosion in the city of Jalalabad, located in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Two people were killed and 18 others were wounded, including civilians and policemen, in the explosion in the city of Jalalabad, located in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Afghan tv channel TOLOnews, the blast occurred when security forces were passing in the area.

No group assumed responsibility for the incident.

Afghanistan has witnessed another spike of violence despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September.