UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead, 2 Injured In Gas Pipeline Blast In Texas - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Two Dead, 2 Injured in Gas Pipeline Blast in Texas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) At least two people are dead and two others sustained injuries as a result of a gas explosion during maintenance works on a pipeline in the US state of Texas, the NBC broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

Those injured were hospitalized.

The explosion occurred on Monday in Collin County. While the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, the authorities assume it to be an accident.

After the explosion, the police and rescue services were deployed to the scene. In the meantime, the authorities urged local residents to avoid the area, even though they reported that it was already safe.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Gas

Recent Stories

Saleena Khawaja is all set to summit Broad Peak

15 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Del ..

2 hours ago

India reports 37,566 new coronavirus infections, 9 ..

2 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.