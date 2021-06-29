Two Dead, 2 Injured in Gas Pipeline Blast in Texas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) At least two people are dead and two others sustained injuries as a result of a gas explosion during maintenance works on a pipeline in the US state of Texas, the NBC broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

Those injured were hospitalized.

The explosion occurred on Monday in Collin County. While the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, the authorities assume it to be an accident.

After the explosion, the police and rescue services were deployed to the scene. In the meantime, the authorities urged local residents to avoid the area, even though they reported that it was already safe.