UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead, 23 Injured In Boat Accident Off San Diego In US - Rescue Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Two Dead, 23 Injured in Boat Accident Off San Diego in US - Rescue Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) A vessel capsized off the coast of US city of San Diego, leaving two people dead, over 20 injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment, the city's fire and rescue service reported on Sunday.

"Multiple agencies including @SDLifeguards rescued 25 people from the water.

Sadly, two did not survive. 23 were taken to local hospitals. Federal agencies are still searching the water in vessels and aircraft," the service tweeted.

According to CNN, most of the victims do not have life-threatening injuries, but three of them require urgent medical attention.

Causes of the accident are yet unknown.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Fire Water San Diego Sunday From

Recent Stories

Manchester United fixture vs Liverpool postponed f ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel starting ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,00 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Rashid dis ..

3 hours ago

Belhoul Al Falasi meets senior representatives, An ..

3 hours ago

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.