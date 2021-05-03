Two Dead, 23 Injured in Boat Accident Off San Diego in US - Rescue Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) A vessel capsized off the coast of US city of San Diego, leaving two people dead, over 20 injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment, the city's fire and rescue service reported on Sunday.

"Multiple agencies including @SDLifeguards rescued 25 people from the water.

Sadly, two did not survive. 23 were taken to local hospitals. Federal agencies are still searching the water in vessels and aircraft," the service tweeted.

According to CNN, most of the victims do not have life-threatening injuries, but three of them require urgent medical attention.

Causes of the accident are yet unknown.