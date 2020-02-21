UrduPoint.com
Two Dead, 3 Injured In Idaho Shooting - Reports

Two people died, and another three were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in the US city of Caldwell, located in the state of Idaho, the local ABC-affiliated KIVI TV channel reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Two people died, and another three were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in the US city of Caldwell, located in the state of Idaho, the local ABC-affiliated KIVI tv channel reported.

On Thursday, the police received a report about a shooting at Portstewart Apartments, according to the broadcaster. Upon arrival, they discovered several victims, and it remains unknown whether they were apartment residents. One of the victims is a police officer, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The police have already pronounced the suspect dead and claimed that there is no threat to public safety.

