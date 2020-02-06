UrduPoint.com
Two Dead, 30 Injured After High-Speed Train Derails In Italy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:45 PM

A high-speed train derailed in Italy on Thursday, leaving two people dead and 30 others injured, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A high-speed train derailed in Italy on Thursday, leaving two people dead and 30 others injured, media reported.

According to Corriere della Sera, the incident occurred at 5:35 a.m. local time (04:35 GMT), after the train had departed from Milan.

According to preliminary data, the first two cars of the train derailed. One of the fatalities is that of the train driver.

After the accident, the causes of which are still being established, traffic along the Milan-Bologna train line was suspended.

