Two Dead, 4 Injured in Pipeline Blast in Western India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Two people died and four others got injured in a gas pipeline explosion in India's western state of Gujarat on Tuesday, the country's media reported.

According to the India Today news magazine, the blast took place in the city of Gandhinagar.

Two buildings are also said to have collapsed because of the explosion.

The pipeline was initially thought to belong to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which issued a statement saying that while the incident did occur near one of its oilfields, the pipeline is not the company's property.