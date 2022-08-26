Two Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at Kentucky Homeless Shelter - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Two people were killed and another four sustained injuries in a shooting at a men's homeless shelter in Kentucky, Fox news reported on Friday, citing police.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the city of Henderson.

In about two hours, the local police arrested suspected shooter Kenneth Gibbs, police chief Sean McKinney said.

Henderson authorities have declined to identify the victims. Police said that the residents of the shelter were relocated for the night.