UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, 5 Injured In Clash Between Taliban Groups In Afghanistan - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Two Dead, 5 Injured in Clash Between Taliban Groups in Afghanistan - Source

At least two people were killed and five injured in a clash between two Taliban groups (sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorism) in northeast Afghanistan on Thursday, a source told Sputnik, citing locals

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) At least two people were killed and five injured in a clash between two Taliban groups (sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorism) in northeast Afghanistan on Thursday, a source told Sputnik, citing locals.

The clash in the Badakhshan province claimed the lives of a district police chief and a district investigation department chief, and injured civilians, according to the source.

The dispute arose between members of a commission that was formed by the Taliban to purge the movement of corruption, the source said, adding that the activity of the commission frequently results in conflicts among its members.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Corruption Police United Nations

Recent Stories

Coronavirus cases increases four times in last ten ..

Coronavirus cases increases four times in last ten days

3 minutes ago
 Provincial ministers calls on CM

Provincial ministers calls on CM

3 minutes ago
 Sale of fried food including fish on rise

Sale of fried food including fish on rise

5 minutes ago
 Mainland steps up inspection, quarantine of live f ..

Mainland steps up inspection, quarantine of live fish imports from Taiwan

5 minutes ago
 Gas Stations Start Working in Kazakhstan's Aktau, ..

Gas Stations Start Working in Kazakhstan's Aktau, Fuel Sold Only With Coupons - ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan is the only hope of Pakistan: Mahmood K ..

Imran Khan is the only hope of Pakistan: Mahmood Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.