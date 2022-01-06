Two Dead, 5 Injured in Clash Between Taliban Groups in Afghanistan - Source

At least two people were killed and five injured in a clash between two Taliban groups (sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorism) in northeast Afghanistan on Thursday, a source told Sputnik, citing locals

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) At least two people were killed and five injured in a clash between two Taliban groups (sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorism) in northeast Afghanistan on Thursday, a source told Sputnik, citing locals.

The clash in the Badakhshan province claimed the lives of a district police chief and a district investigation department chief, and injured civilians, according to the source.

The dispute arose between members of a commission that was formed by the Taliban to purge the movement of corruption, the source said, adding that the activity of the commission frequently results in conflicts among its members.