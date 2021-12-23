UrduPoint.com

Two Dead After Blast In Indian Court Building

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:25 PM

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Two people were killed and two others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through an Indian court building on Thursday, police said

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and two others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through an Indian court building on Thursday, police said.

Footage showed police officers carrying the injured out of the building and asking others to leave the premises after the explosion near a restroom of the judicial complex in Ludhiana, north of the capital New Delhi.

"There's been a blast but we can not confirm the cause," a police officer at the scene said.

"We can confirm that four people are injured and out of four, two are dead," he added.

The blast damaged the walls of the bathroom and shattered glass in other rooms, broadcaster NDTV reported.

Punjab state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the government was "on alert" and announced an investigation.

"I'm reaching the blast site shortly and I assure the people of the state that the guilty would not be spared," Channi tweeted.

"Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state, will be taken to task."

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Chief Minister Police Alert Ludhiana New Delhi SITE Government Court

Recent Stories

Social media react as some bakeries in Karachi ref ..

Social media react as some bakeries in Karachi refuse to write Merry Christmas o ..

5 minutes ago
 University of Hong Kong Removes Pillar of Shame De ..

University of Hong Kong Removes Pillar of Shame Dedicated to Victims of Tiananme ..

6 minutes ago
 Nation to celebrate Quaid's 146th birth anniversar ..

Nation to celebrate Quaid's 146th birth anniversary on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 PTI will clean sweep in second phase of LB electio ..

PTI will clean sweep in second phase of LB elections: Mushtaq Ghani

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Iraqi Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi Consul-General

16 minutes ago
 DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials c ..

DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials capabilities in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.