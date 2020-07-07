Two Dead After Bus Crashes Into Water Reservoir in Western China

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Two passengers have died after a bus crashed into a water reservoir in China's Guizhou Province on Tuesday, the local fire department said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

A bus almost full with passengers crashed into a water reservoir at around noon local time on Tuesday, the provincial fire department said.

According to the statement, 18 passengers were pulled out from the water reservoir and sent to the hospital for medical treatment. But two of them showed no signs of life, the statement added.

Surveillance video from the scene showed that the bus was driving at a low speed before making a sudden left turn and crashed into the water reservoir.

Chinese media reported that middle school students were among the passengers on the bus.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

In 2018, a similar accident took place in western China's Chongqing, where a bus carrying 15 people crashed into the Yangtze River after an angry female passenger fought with the driver.

