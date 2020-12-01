Two dead after car hits pedestrians in German city Trier: police

Two people have been killed and several injured after a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested

"We have arrested one person and secured the car. According to initial information, two people are dead. Please continue to avoid the city centre," Trier police tweeted.