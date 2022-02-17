Two Dead After Syrian Air Force Helicopter Crashes in Latakia - Military

The crash of a Syrian Air Force helicopter in the Latakia province on Thursday killed two crew members, with two more injured, according to a statement by the Syrian army

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The crash of a Syrian Air Force helicopter in the Latakia province on Thursday killed two crew members, with two more injured, according to a statement by the Syrian army.

"During the drills this morning, one of the helicopters of the Syrian army had a technical malfunction, forcing the crew to make a hard landing in a mountainous area with difficult terrain.

As a result, two crew members died and two were injured," the statement said, as quoted by the state news agency SANA.