Two Dead After Ukraine's Drone Drops Explosives In Donetsk Republic - People's Militia

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 01:40 AM

Two Dead After Ukraine's Drone Drops Explosives in Donetsk Republic - People's Militia

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) Two soldiers were killed after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian security forces dropped explosives in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), an official of the People's Militia of the DPR told reporters Saturday.

The Ukrainian UAV dropped explosives near a public transport station on Friday, according to the DPR Militia. The explosive did not detonate, and soldiers arrived to disarm it. When the operation was underway, a blast came leaving one soldier dead and another injured.

"One soldier was killed instanly, and the other defender of our republic who was injured by the blast, unfortunately, died in a hospital this morning.

We are extending condolences to families and relatives of the killed heroes," the official said.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including the Contact Group in Minsk, which has adopted three documents aimed at resolving the conflict since September 2014. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.

