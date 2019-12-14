UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead After UN Security Guards Fire At Each Other - Provincial Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Two Dead After UN Security Guards Fire at Each Other - Provincial Authorities

Two people were killed and another two were left injured as a result of a gunfight between armed security guards working for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in the north of the country, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Two people were killed and another two were left injured as a result of a gunfight between armed security guards working for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in the north of the country, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Preliminary information shows that the guards fired at each other after a verbal dispute, killing two guards and injuring two others," Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesperson for the Kunduz provincial government, said.

It is unclear whether the victims were the shooters themselves.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by regional police, Muradi added.

UNAMA was established in Afghanistan in 2002 and remains the Primary representative of the United Nations in the country. Its officers and employees are frequent targets of violence and reports of casualties and injuries among their ranks are not uncommon. This is the first known incident where the mission's own security officers had turned their weapons against each other.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Police United Nations Government

Recent Stories

Turkey Unlikely to Close US Military Bases in Resp ..

43 seconds ago

Abbottabad police and GDA establish two facilitati ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce 20 ..

37 minutes ago

Rs. 5b approved for construction of roads to new t ..

25 minutes ago

Thousands Stage Rare Rally in Support of Thai Oppo ..

25 minutes ago

Govt desires to address matter of Army Chief's ext ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.