Two Dead After UN Security Guards Fire at Each Other - Provincial Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Two people were killed and another two were left injured as a result of a gunfight between armed security guards working for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in the north of the country, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Preliminary information shows that the guards fired at each other after a verbal dispute, killing two guards and injuring two others," Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesperson for the Kunduz provincial government, said.

It is unclear whether the victims were the shooters themselves.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by regional police, Muradi added.

UNAMA was established in Afghanistan in 2002 and remains the Primary representative of the United Nations in the country. Its officers and employees are frequent targets of violence and reports of casualties and injuries among their ranks are not uncommon. This is the first known incident where the mission's own security officers had turned their weapons against each other.