Open Menu

Two Dead As Car Hits Crowd In German City

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Two dead as car hits crowd in German city

Mannheim, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A man drove a car into a crowd in Germany on Monday, killing two people and injuring 11, police said, adding that a 40-year-old German man was arrested over the suspected attack.

Politicians and police treated the noon-time vehicle rampage in the southwestern city of Mannheim as a deliberate act. Germany has been shocked by two other deadly car-ramming attacks since December.

"Once again we mourn with the relatives of the victims of a senseless act of violence and fear for the injured," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X, adding: "We cannot accept this.

"

"This act is one of several crimes in the recent past in which a car was misused as a weapon," said the Baden-Wuerttemberg state interior minister Thomas Strobl.

He said the sole suspect in the case lived in the city of Ludwigshafen, which lies directly across the river Rhine from Mannheim but is in the neighbouring state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2025

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to full conformity with add ..

UAE affirms commitment to full conformity with additional voluntary production a ..

9 hours ago
 SAIF Zone receives high-level Indian delegation to ..

SAIF Zone receives high-level Indian delegation to boost investments in gold & j ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagin ..

SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagine Al-Andalus through vibrant a ..

10 hours ago
Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership ..

Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership: Minister of State Khel Das K ..

10 hours ago
 AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sa ..

AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sale of substandard edibles duri ..

10 hours ago
 Two dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German ..

Two dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German city: police

10 hours ago
 Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises M ..

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises Muslim Council of Elders' effor ..

11 hours ago
 Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall e ..

Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall expected in northern areas

10 hours ago
 CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security force ..

CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security forces convoy in Kalat

10 hours ago

More Stories From World