Two dead as fire rages after India gas well blowout

Tinsukia, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Two workers have been found dead near the site of a huge fire ignited by gas that has been spewing from an oil field in India for two weeks, officials said Wednesday.

A wall of flames and smoke continues to roar into the sky a day after the gas triggered an explosion at the well run by state-owned Oil India in the northeastern state of Assam.

"Unfortunately, we have lost two dedicated oilmen in the line of duty. Their bodies were found from the pond nearby," Oil India spokesman Tridiv Hazarika told AFP.

Hazarika said the men were Oil India staff operating at the site as company firefighters and appeared to have jumped into the water at the time of Tuesday's blast.

Another firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The military and national disaster response personnel along with around 200 engineers and workers -- including experts from Singapore -- are aiming to stem the leak within four weeks, Oil India said.