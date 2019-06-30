(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Two convoy members were killed in a gunfire when accompanying Lebanese State Minister for Displaced Affairs Saleh Gharib in his trip, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Gharib told the NNA news agency that unknown gunmen had opened fire against his convoy, killing one of its members and leaving three more injured.

"Minister Saleh Gharib's motorcade was subjected to heavy fire by the militants. Two individuals succumbed to their wounds," the source said.

According to NNA, a member of the Progressive Socialist Party was also wounded in the shooting.

The incident occurred on the minister's way to a settlement in Mount Lebanon Governorate.