Two Dead As Heavy Rain Floods 50 Localities In Romania - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two Dead as Heavy Rain Floods 50 Localities in Romania - Authorities

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Heavy rainfall has flooded 50 localities in Romania and killed two people, leaving over 5,000 others without electricity, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) said.

"Throughout the day yesterday and night, floods due to have rainfall were recorded in 49 localities across 18 counties and the capital Bucharest .

.. Unfortunately, two people lost their lives," the IGSU wrote on Facebook.

Traffic on three national and one regional roads has been temporarily suspended. In addition, the natural disaster left 5,019 people across seven localities without electricity.

