Two Dead As Protesters Clash With Security Forces In Baghdad - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Two Iraqis were killed in the center of Baghdad on Friday night in clashes as anti-government protesters again clashed with security forces, media said.

Dozens of others were injured, the Arab satellite channel Al Araby tv reported.

A spokesman for the armed forces in a statement accused "rioters" of attacking barriers at the Sinak Bridge close to Tahrir Square, forcing security forces to repel them with "non-lethal" weapons.

Protests demanding the government's resignation, an end to corruption and mass poverty flared up in Iraq in October. More than 400 reportedly died in clashes with police.

