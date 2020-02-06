UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead As Train Derails Near Milan: Italian Media

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:59 PM

Two dead as train derails near Milan: Italian media

Two people were killed and about 30 injured on Thursday when a high-speed train derailed near Milan in northern Italy, Italian media said

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Two people were killed and about 30 injured on Thursday when a high-speed train derailed near Milan in northern Italy, Italian media said.

The accident occurred near the town of Lodi, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Milan. The two people killed were rail workers on the train, the media said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Milan Italy Media

Recent Stories

Virgin Australia Suspends All Flights to Hong Kong ..

50 seconds ago

62 vehicle owners fined for using substandard CNG ..

51 seconds ago

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speak ..

53 seconds ago

Despite using brute force, India failed to crush K ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani student confident China will win battle ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands people flocked in martyr's funerals in I ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.