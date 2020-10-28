UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead As Typhoon Molave Slams Into Vietnam

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:11 PM

Two dead as Typhoon Molave slams into Vietnam

Two people were reported killed as Typhoon Molave hit central Vietnam Wednesday, knocking down trees and tearing roofs off homes in some of the worst destruction seen in years

Quang Ngai, Vietnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Two people were reported killed as Typhoon Molave hit central Vietnam Wednesday, knocking down trees and tearing roofs off homes in some of the worst destruction seen in years.

Authorities relocated around 375,000 people to safety, cancelled hundreds of flights and closed schools and beaches ahead of the typhoon, which made landfall south of Danang packing winds of up to 145 kilometres per hour (85 miles per hour).

State media said at least two people were killed in Quang Ngai province while trying to protect their homes from the storm.

"The people of Vietnam are tough, yet this is among the worst destruction ever seen in many areas," said Vietnam Red Cross Society president Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu.

"The relentless storms and flooding are taking a devastating human toll, further destroying livelihoods and isolating millions of people." The storm -- Vietnam's fourth this month -- brought waves up to six metres high as power was cut off across the region.

Quang Ngai resident Vo Thi Theu said she had lost everything in the typhoon.

"My roof and everything in my house was blown away," the 64-year-old told AFP.

"Only the frame of the house is left." Nguyen Minh Hung, 51, said people had tried to protect their homes but the storm proved too violent.

"The wind was too strong, it was like a tornado." Twenty six fisherman had been reported missing after their two boats disappeared as they attempted to dock before the typhoon's passage, but rescuers later managed to make contact, authorities said.

A fishing ban has been in place since Tuesday, while all airports in the area were closed until further notice.

The typhoon comes on the back of weeks of severe flooding and landslides that have claimed 130 lives and damaged or destroyed more than 310,000 homes, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Close to 1.2 million people were in "severe danger" and in need of relief, the IFRC warned.

"These relentless storms are yet another example of the devastating impact of climate change," Red Cross spokesman Christopher Rassi said.

Vietnam is prone to natural disasters in the rainy season between June and November, with central coastal provinces commonly impacted, but the storms have notably worsened in recent years.

Related Topics

Storm Quang Ngai Vietnam June November Media All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

54 seconds ago

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

1 minute ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

31 minutes ago

Indian Pharmaceutical Company Set to Test Russian ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry: Incorrect to Suggest Rus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.