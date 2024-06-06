Open Menu

Two Dead, Dozens Injured In Czech Train Crash: Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two people died and dozens were injured when an express train crashed with a freight train in the Czech city of Pardubice late on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

"I can confirm two dead people. The number may grow," Martin Kavka, spokesman for the Sprava zeleznic rail operator, told AFP.

He told public Czech tv that firefighters were still rescuing people from the trains.

The CT24 news channel said the accident had occurred before 2100 GMT near the main train station in Pardubice, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of the capital Prague.

Kavka added there were around 200 passengers on the express train heading from Prague to the eastern Slovak city of Kosice.

