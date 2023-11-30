Two dead, eight wounded in Jerusalem shooting: rescue teams

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Two people were killed and eight wounded, including five left in a serious condition, in a shooting in Jerusalem on Thursday, first responders said.

Police said two suspects "implicated in the shootings were neutralised on the spot" after the attack near a bus stop on the western side of Jerusalem, where there are no checkpoints guarding entrance to the city.

"Two terrorists arrived in a car, one of them armed with an M-16 and the other with a pistol," and opened fire, Jerusalem police chief Doron Torgeman told reporters at the scene.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said one of the victims was a 24-year-old woman.

The attack came shortly after a truce pausing fighting in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel was extended for a seventh day, moments before it was due to expire.