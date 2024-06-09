Open Menu

Two Dead, Fires In South Lebanon After Israeli Strikes: State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Israeli strikes on Saturday killed two people and sparked wildfires in southern Lebanon, state media said, with Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah announcing the death of one fighter.

Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in the eight months since the Gaza war began, triggered by the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack.

The deadly clashes have intensified in recent weeks, causing multiple brush fires on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border and raising fears the conflict could broaden.

Lebanon's official National news Agency (NNA) said Saturday that "an Israeli drone carried out an air attack with two guided missiles, targeting a cafe in Aitarun and killing the cafe's owner, Ali Khalil Hamad, 37, and a young man named Mustafa A. Issa."

The agency also reported a "violent airstrike" on the border village of Khiam.

