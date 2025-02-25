Two dead, five injured in South Korean bridge collapse

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Two people were killed and five injured after a bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in South Korea on Tuesday, authorities said.

Local media aired dramatic footage of what appeared to be a section of the bridge collapsing, sending a massive cloud of smoke into the air.

Two people died, four were seriously injured and one suffered a minor injury, according to a statement from the National Fire Agency.

Authorities are still searching for three people buried under the debris, it added.