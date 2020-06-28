UrduPoint.com
Two Dead, Four Injured In Walmart Shooting In California - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:00 AM

Two Dead, Four Injured in Walmart Shooting in California - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Two people are dead and four are injured following a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, The New York Times reports citing a hospital official.

Two people were fatally shot and four others were injured and were in fair condition on Saturday, Allison Hendrickson, a spokesperson for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, told The New York Times.

Earlier, it was reported that a shooting took place at around 03:30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday at a distribution center of the Walmart retail corporation in the city of Red Bluff, located about 120 miles north of California's capital Sacramento.

According to Red Bluff Daily news, the shooting occurred during a shift change. The gunman drove into the distribution center and opened fire. The gunman has reportedly been shot in the chest.

