Two Dead, Gunman Killed in Oneida Casino Shooting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) A gunman was fatally shot and two of his victims died in a shooting at Oneida Casino in the US state of Wisconsin, a police spokesman said on Saturday night.

"The suspect is deceased. The police have shot the suspect, so there is no threat to the public," Lt. Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office told a news conference.

Officers responded to a shooting incident inside a First Nations' casino in the village of Ashwaubenon shortly before 7:30 p.m. (00:30 GMT Sunday).

Pawlak said it appeared to be a targeted event, rather than a random shooting.

"He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim's friends or coworkers, it appears," the officer said.

Two people were shot and died of their wounds. Another victim was seriously wounded and airlifted to a hospital in the Milwaukee area.