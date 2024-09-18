Open Menu

Two Dead In Bombing Of Colombian Military Base: Army

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Two dead in bombing of Colombian military base: army

Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) At least two soldiers died and 26 were wounded in a bomb attack Tuesday on a military base in Colombia, the army said, blaming left-wing National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas who have been in off- and-on peace talks with the government.

The ELN has intensified attacks on military targets since August, when it decided not to renew a ceasefire that had been in force with army forces since 2023 as part of negotiations held fitfully since the previous year.

"In practice this is an act that closes the peace process with blood," President Gustavo Petro said of the attack, without giving details.

It took place in the town of Puerto Jordan in eastern Arauca department, on the border with Venezuela, the army wrote on the social network X.

The defense ministry said that two low-ranking soldiers died, five others were seriously injured and 21 were hurt, although the latter's lives are not in danger.

The head of the armed forces, General Luis Emilio Cardozo, said that the explosives were detonated in a dump truck.

The ELN is the biggest of the armed groups still active in Colombia since the government made peace with a much bigger Marxist rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in 2016.

The deal with FARC aimed at ending the longest-running war in the Americas, which had claimed over 200,000 lives since the 1960s.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Died Arauca Colombia Venezuela August Border 2016 Government Blood

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

3 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

3 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

7 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

24 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World