Two Dead In California's Largest Wildfire This Year

Published August 01, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Hundreds of firefighters were battling a fast-moving forest fire in northern California on Monday which has killed two people and forced thousands to evacuate their homes

The McKinney Fire, the largest in the state so far this year, has ravaged 55,493 acres (22,500 hectares) in the Klamath National Forest near the border with Oregon, CalFire said.

The fire was zero percent contained on Monday morning as searing temperatures and gusty winds hampered the efforts of the more than 850 firefighters deployed to combat the inferno.

California and other parts of the western United States have been ravaged by huge wildfires in recent years, driven by years of drought and exacerbated by a warming climate.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said firefighters found two people dead inside a burned-out car on Sunday in the driveway of a home in the community of Klamath River.

Speaking on ABC news, Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said firefighters suspected the pair were caught in the swift-moving fire as they tried to flee.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Siskiyou County, and more than 2,000 residents of the rural area are under evacuation orders.

A heat wave with temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), tinder dry terrain and thunderstorms packing strong winds are complicating the efforts of firefighters battling the blaze.

"Fire growth is expected to spread in all directions," the Klamath National Forest service said in a statement. "Warning for thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph (50 to 80 kph) will be possible near thunderstorm cells."According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, the fire has destroyed more than 100 structures -- including homes, a grocery store and a community center -- in the area surrounding Yreka, though it has not yet encroached upon the town of about 7,800 people.

