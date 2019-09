(@FahadShabbir)

A light Spanish air force aircraft crashed Wednesday into the sea off the southeastern coast, killing its pilot and his student, the air force said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A light Spanish air force aircraft crashed Wednesday into the sea off the southeastern coast, killing its pilot and his student , the air force said.

The propeller plane was on a training flight when it crashed into the Mediterranean near the coastal town of San Javier in the region of Murcia,it said in a tweet. The plane belonged to military training academy.