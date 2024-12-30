Open Menu

Two Dead In Ecuador, Peru Ports Closed As Big Waves Hit Coast

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Two dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed as big waves hit coast

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Big waves of up to 13 feet (four meters) are pummelling the coasts of Ecuador and Peru, leaving scores of ports closed and at least two people dead, authorities said Sunday.

Ecuador's secretary for risk management, Jorge Carillo, told a media conference that an "extreme event" was occurring and warned that similar phenomena could be expected in the future.

He said that "unfortunately, we have two deaths, both recorded" in Ecuador's southwestern Manta region.

In neighboring Peru, almost all ports were closed because of the constant battering of waves, the head of the naval Oceanographic Department, Enrique Varea, told the broadcaster Canal N.

He forecast that the big waves "will continue in coming days," but expected them to calm somewhat from Monday, and to return more to normal in the first days of January.

Climate change "is behind these sorts of anomalous waves," the head of the Civil Defense unit in Peru's Callao region, Larry Linch, told AFP.

Images shown on local media showed jetties and public squares submerged in some parts of Peru, sending residents fleeing to higher ground.

The waves, according to the Peruvian navy, are being generated off the US coast by winds along the ocean's surface.

Many beaches along the central and northern stretches of the country were closed to prevent risk to human life, authorities said.

Many fishing boats were damaged, while those that were spared were still unable to work in the dangerous conditions.

"We need help from authorities. Here, we've lost some 100 boats," one fisherman told tv Peru.

"I'm 70 years old and I've never seen such unusual and strong waves," he said.

Thirty-one fishermen stranded in the swell were rescued Saturday afternoon by the navy, while one told local radio that around 180 more remained at sea.

Big waves were also seen crashing into the central Chilean coast in Vina del Mar, sparking warnings from authorities.

Callao, which sits adjacent to the capital Lima and is home to Peru's largest port, has closed several beaches and barred tourist and fishing boats from venturing out.

"There is a major problem," La Cruz district mayor Roberto Carrillo Zavala told AFP after surveying damage via helicopter with Peru's Minister of Defense Walter Astudillo Chavez.

"The most affected have been the fishermen," Zavala said. "We hope nothing more happens, as this would significantly impact the economy."

The phenomenon began on Christmas and will last until January 1, according to Peru's National Emergency Operations Center.

Related Topics

Dead Christmas Vina Del Mar La Cruz Manta Callao Lima Ecuador Peru January Sunday Media Event TV All From

Recent Stories

Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in N ..

Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun C ..

ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..

8 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ sup ..

GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon

10 hours ago
 UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Ope ..

UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

10 hours ago
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

11 hours ago
 117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates ove ..

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million

14 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

14 hours ago
 Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

14 hours ago
 Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

14 hours ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World