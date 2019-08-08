UrduPoint.com
Two Dead In Explosion At Russian Military Base

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Two people were killed Thursday in an explosion at a military base used for missile tests in the far north of Russia, the defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies

Authorities in the nearby city of Severodvinsk said radiation levels briefly rose after the blast, but the defence ministry said levels were "normal".

Authorities in the nearby city of Severodvinsk said radiation levels briefly rose after the blast, but the defence ministry said levels were "normal".

"During the test of a liquid propellant jet engine, an explosion occurred and the equipment caught fire," the ministry said of the incident in the small town of Nyonoska.

"As a result of the accident, six defence ministry employees and a developer were injured. Two specialists died of their wounds," it said.

"There's no radioactive contamination," a spokeswoman for the Arkhangelsk region where the base is located told AFP.

