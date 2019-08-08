Two dead in explosion at Russian military base

Two people were killed Thursday in an explosion at a military base used for missile tests in the far north of Russia, the defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Two people were killed Thursday in an explosion at a military base used for missile tests in the far north of Russia , the defence ministry said in a statement to news agencies.

Authorities in the nearby city of Severodvinsk said radiation levels briefly rose after the blast, but the defence ministry said levels were "normal".

"During the test of a liquid propellant jet engine, an explosion occurred and the equipment caught fire," the ministry said of the incident in the small town of Nyonoska.

"As a result of the accident, six defence ministry employees and a developer were injured. Two specialists died of their wounds," it said.

"There's no radioactive contamination," a spokeswoman for the Arkhangelsk region where the base is located told AFP.