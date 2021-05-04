UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead In Fire In S.Africa Covid Ward

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:45 PM

Two dead in fire in S.Africa Covid ward

Two patients died on Tuesday after a fire broke out in the coronavirus ward of a hospital in northern South Africa, the local health department said

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Two patients died on Tuesday after a fire broke out in the coronavirus ward of a hospital in northern South Africa, the local health department said.

The incident occurred at a hospital in Modimolle, 170 kilometres (106 miles) north of Johannesburg in rural Limpopo province.

"A team of fire experts... have been dispatched to F.H. Odendaal hospital in Modimolle where two patients died after a fire broke out at the hospital's COVID-19 ward," the Limpopo health department said in a statement.

"Nurses at the hospital managed to extinguish the fire and rescue the patients inside the ward, unfortunately the two had already demised," it added.

Structural damage was avoided and the cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Unconfirmed reports suggested it was started by a patient smoking in a cubicle.

On April 16, a major fire broke out at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg -- one of the city's coronavirus treatment hubs.

Nearly 700 patients were evacuated after the blaze, which caused extensive damage to one of South Africa's biggest public hospitals.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Related Topics

Fire Died Johannesburg Charlotte South Africa April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Philippines ‘Bangkóta’ Pavilion to launch gam ..

1 minute ago

France May Cancel Mandatory Face Masks in Summer - ..

1 minute ago

UN envoy Gordon Brown urges G7 countries to fund g ..

1 minute ago

S&P Jumps Onto Crypto Bandwagon by Launching Indic ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court dismisses NAB appeal over withdrawal ..

1 minute ago

Philippine Foreign Minister Apologizes for Expleti ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.