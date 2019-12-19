UrduPoint.com
Two Dead In India Anti-citizenship Law Protests: Police

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:35 PM

Two dead in India anti-citizenship law protests: police

Two protesters have died in clashes with police in a southern Indian city, a senior police official said Thursday, as fresh demonstrations raged across the nation against a contentious citizenship law

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Two protesters have died in clashes with police in a southern Indian city, a senior police official said Thursday, as fresh demonstrations raged across the nation against a contentious citizenship law.

The cause of the two deaths in the southern city of Mangalore was not known, but a post-mortem would be carried out, the official told AFP.

Earlier a spokesman for the deputy commissioner's office in Mangalore told AFP police fired their weapons after some 200 demonstrators refused to stop their march.

