Two Dead In India Anti-citizenship Law Protests: Police
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:35 PM
Two protesters have died in clashes with police in a southern Indian city, a senior police official said Thursday, as fresh demonstrations raged across the nation against a contentious citizenship law
The cause of the two deaths in the southern city of Mangalore was not known, but a post-mortem would be carried out, the official told AFP.
Earlier a spokesman for the deputy commissioner's office in Mangalore told AFP police fired their weapons after some 200 demonstrators refused to stop their march.