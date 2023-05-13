UrduPoint.com

Two Dead In Israeli Raid On Palestinian Refugee Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023

Two men were killed on Saturday in an Israeli raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank as violence continues for the fifth consecutive day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Two men were killed on Saturday in an Israeli raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank as violence continues for the fifth consecutive day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

"Two Palestinians ... died this morning during an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in Nablus city in the West Bank," the health authority said in a statement.

The men were reportedly killed in a standoff after the Israeli Defense Forces stormed a home in the West Bank's largest refugee camp, in what is the latest bout of violence since Israel struck the Gaza exclave on Tuesday.

The heavily populated camp was built in the northern West Bank soon after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out in 1948. It originally intended to house 5,000 people but is now home to tens of thousands.

More Stories From World

