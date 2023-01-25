UrduPoint.com

Two Dead In Knife Attack On Northern German Train: Police

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Two people were killed and several others wounded in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany Wednesday, police said, announcing that the alleged assailant had been captured

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and several others wounded in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany Wednesday, police said, announcing that the alleged assailant had been captured.

The stabbings occurred on a train travelling between the cities of Hamburg and Kiel, a spokesman for the Federal police force said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the railway station in the town of Brokstedt.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured or how serious their condition was. Media reports cited around five wounded.

Regional interior minister Sabine Suetterlin-Waack said she was "shocked" by the attack and that her "thoughts were with the families and loved ones of the victims".

She added that federal and state police were "working closely together" to determine a motive.

Germany's national rail company said some trains on the line between Hamburg and Kiel had been cancelled to allow police to conduct their investigation.

Germany has been hit in recent years by several deadly knife attacks, some carried out by extremists and others by people suffering from serious psychological problems.

